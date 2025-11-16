SNAP freeze ends as food banks talk lingering financial 'ripple effect'

The Brief Full SNAP benefits are being restored for hundreds of thousands of Central Texans after the recent government shutdown temporarily froze November payments. The Texas Health and Human Services (THHS) confirmed that full benefits will be issued on or after November 14 for those who received partial benefits or those with later issuance dates. Food assistance organizations, like the Central Texas Food Bank, anticipate a lasting impact from the shutdown and are continuing to host distribution events to help affected families.



After weeks of uncertainty, full SNAP benefits will now be returning for the hundreds of thousands of Central Texans who didn’t receive their November payments.

FILE - "SNAP/EBT Food Stamp Benefits Accepted" is displayed on a screen inside a Family Dollar Stores Inc. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on March 3, 2020. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Benefits timeline confirmed

What we know:

On Thursday, just one day after the government shutdown ended, the USDA instructed state agencies to take immediate steps to ensure households received their full November allotments.

Texas Health and Human Services (THHS) has now laid out a timeline online for when the state’s SNAP recipients can expect to see those benefits.

"For SNAP clients who receive benefits on or after the 14th of the month, full benefits will be issued on their normal issuance date. SNAP clients who already received partial benefits will receive the rest of their monthly amount on or after Nov. 14."

Central Texas impact and hardship

Local perspective:

Some 3.5 million Texans were impacted when November’s SNAP benefits were frozen at the beginning of the month. There are an estimated 127,000 households in Central Texas dependent on the program, according to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Without the typical funding for groceries, many Central Texans were left with difficult decisions to make ends meet.

Utility Bills vs. Food

What they're saying:

"I do have an apartment, so it was either pay utility bills or eat," says Sunkiss, a young woman who depends on the program to provide for herself and others.

"We anticipate a lasting ripple effect throughout the month of November, particularly during the holiday time when people are maxing out credit cards, dipping into savings," says Sari Vatske, the president of the CTFB.

Food banks brace for lasting ripple effect

Big picture view:

Organizations like the Central Texas Food Bank saw a massive spike in activity during the shutdown. During their mobile food distributions, they served thousands who came through their lines to find support for their families.

Even with full benefits starting to return, the CTFB says the shutdown’s effects will continue to be felt for some time.

Continued assistance through the holidays

What's next:

The organization will continue to host several more food distribution events leading up to the holidays. Their full list can be found by visiting their website.