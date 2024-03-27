Solar eclipse 2024: We Are Blood asking for donations boost ahead of influx of visitors

We Are Blood is asking for a boost in blood donations to prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse, which is expected to bring a mass influx of visitors next month.

We Are Blood, along with Austin-Travis County EMS and Williamson County EMS, is calling on the community to boost blood donations to strengthen the community blood supply ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The organization says they anticipate potential increased blood transfusion needs and challenges with travel as first responders and Central Texas hospitals prepare for the historic eclipse.

"As Central Texas welcomes an influx of visitors and hosts community-wide events, the impact on our blood supply and patients is of crucial concern," said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at We Are Blood. "We're calling on Central Texans to donate blood and platelets ahead of this momentous occasion, so we can prepare our hospitals and first responders for serving our communities."

RELATED STORIES

According to We Are Blood, during the last total solar eclipse in 2017, traffic increased significantly in impacted areas and returned to normal levels after two to three days.

Individuals can schedule a blood donation appointment online or by calling 512-206-1266.