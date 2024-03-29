Solar Eclipse 2024: Fredericksburg hotels almost fully booked

Cities in Central Texas are gearing up for the eclipse, and lodging is becoming more difficult to find.

The Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau says they expect to see around 100,000 visitors on April 8.

"Absolutely the largest event that we've seen in Fredericksburg," said McKenzie Moellering, communications manager with the Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Courtney Walker and Hailey Harrison, owners of the Hanger Hotel at the Gillespie County Airport, say they've been booked years out.

"We've been booked for the past three to four years in anticipation of the event and staffing up," Walker said. "When they announced the path of the eclipse we started getting phone calls."

"We've had that waitlist going as well for three years," Harrison said.

The owners say they're staffing up, hiring security, and bringing in food service because their diner is normally closed on Mondays.

"Anxiety," Harrison said with a laugh.

"Overwhelming, so many things play into that too, because we have the public which will be out here as well, but you want to make sure you have enough facilities and food and drink for your guests," Walker said.

Moellering says as of Friday, March 29, hotels were 65 percent booked, short-term rentals were 85 percent booked, and RV parks were 100 percent booked. Those numbers are likely to change as the day gets closer.

Ross Suber put his property near Alamo Springs Cafe up for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

"Some friends of mine that know about the land said you should probably try to market that property for a place to stay for travel trailer guys, RV folks," he said.

He says he's planning to add a road base to make the entrance more of a driveway next week.

"Monday for five minutes, imagine all this preparation for that," he said.

He says he's never rented out the 10-acre property before, and RVs will need to be self-contained.

"We don't have power set up for folks yet, and we don't have sewer set up for folks yet, so I need to be conscious of that," he said. "This is probably going to force me to do it a little sooner than I wanted to, because I'll get to see it in operation."

Those in Fredericksburg hope visitors will enjoy the spectacle responsibly.

"Hope they're not strange strangers," Suber said.

"Looking forward to the tourists that are hopefully going to be coming and that are responsible and safe," Walker said.

The Visitor Bureau is reminding people to anticipate traffic delays. Have cash, food, and fuel on hand.

If you want to check available lodging, the city's eclipse website has a list.

If you're interested in booking on Suber's property, contact him at rosscmd@gmail.com.