Solar eclipse travel: Austin airport expecting busy day

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting Thursday to be a busy travel day due to the solar eclipse.

The airport posted on social media that it's expecting to break the record for one of its busiest days.

People online are posting pictures and videos of long lines for check-in and TSA screenings.

The airport suggests you do a few things if you have to fly today.

Arrive at least 2.5 hours before your flight leaves.

If you're flying internationally, your recommended check-in time is at least 3 hours before departure.

The airport recommends arriving extra early if you're checking luggage, traveling with small children or in a large group, or flying out of AUS for the first time.

TSA Precheck and CLEAR are also seeing delays.