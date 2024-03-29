Austin airport raising daily parking prices for two garages

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is bumping up the price for two of their parking garages.

Starting Monday, April 1, passengers can expect to pay $23 a day at the blue garage, and $32 a day at the red garage.

The price for a day of economy parking will remain at $12.

According to the airport, this increase comes from higher demand for on-site parking, and is consistent with pricing at other major hubs after COVID.

They say it will help fund the "Journey with AUS" expansion program, which will eventually include new parking.