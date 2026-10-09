Some AISD parents petition to close Burnet, Webb Middle Schools to avoid state takeover

The Brief Burnet and Webb middle schools received five "F" ratings in a row Now, some parents are pushing for a petition asking the TEA commissioner to close their campuses The petition is a last-ditch effort to avoid a state takeover



Parents at Burnet and Webb Middle Schools have less than a week to sign a petition asking the State Education Commissioner to close their campuses.

This is a last-ditch effort by parents to avoid a state takeover, after the schools received five "F" ratings in a row.

What will happen to Burnet and Webb middle schools?

The backstory:

Austin ISD is still waiting for a response for their appeal of the ratings. There are essentially three options from here.

The state could replace the school board or close the campuses. The third option is for parents to petition the commissioner to close the schools. If more than 50 percent of parents on each campus sign, and it's validated, the commissioner has to accept it, and the district has to submit an improvement plan, which the commissioner still has the final say on.

Austin ISD parents advocate for petition

What they're saying:

Those advocating for the petition say while it's a hard decision, it's the only way for parents to have a voice in the future of their campuses. The deadline for the petition is Oct. 15. The Austin Council of PTAs says only 11 percent of Burnet families have signed the petition and two percent of Webb parents.

"It's important that we are able to stand up and defend our school. We stand together and defend our school. We don't have the state come in and take us over. The state doesn't need to take us, the state needs to come in to help us," Ken Zarifis, a Burnet Middle School parent said.

"A district-wide takeover could mean loss of essential fine art programs or electives, educational services, social services, libraries, dual language, and loss of higher learning opportunities for every student. These are concerns we cannot afford to ignore," Jose Munoz, a Webb Middle School teacher, said. "The petition may provide a possible path forward and the only path that still allows parents in our communities to continue to have a voice in what happens to their children's future schooling."

The other side:

However, not every parent is on board with signing the petition. One parent told FOX 7 recently she doesn't think closing the schools will solve issues, and she believes poor ratings are the result of COVID.

Another parent, who wanted to be anonymous, said she doesn't think people like the Austin mayor should be pushing for parents to petition for their schools to close.

"If you haven't seen what the kids are capable of doing or what they have done, I don't think they should have an opinion on who closes or who stays open," she said.

What's next:

AISD has said they'll allow families to use their voice, but the district will not advocate for or oppose the petition.

The Texas Education Agency has not provided a response.