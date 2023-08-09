Some Central Texas school districts approve pay raises for teachers, staff

This summer, while most teachers were out on break, school board trustee members were hard at work finalizing the upcoming school year compensation plan.

The district compensation plans include teacher and staff salaries.

Inside the capitol, House Bill 11 and 100 allocated funds to help school districts pay for more teacher residencies, programs that would place teachers in classrooms with mentors for about a year, teaching them how to do the job before hiring as full-time educators the following year.

But state lawmakers’ attempt to alleviate staffing shortages was derailed by a political fight over school vouchers.

"But this bill does not look like the bill that many of us have supported, in fact. Some may not recognize it. The harm caused by the ESA language in this bill far outweighs and will outlast the sections of the bill that actually help public schools," said Christy Rome, Texas School Coalition.

During previous board meetings, teachers voiced their frustration when it comes to pay.

"It feels like a slap in the face, and it feels insulting to take on leadership roles and I feel like in the past year we had to fight for compensation," said a Round Rock teacher during a school board meeting back in May.

Several school districts in Region 13 saw some sort of pay raise this year.

"We had to push hard to get to a landing point that would impact peoples' lives positively so that we got to 7% of the 12% is a huge win," said Ken Zarafis, with Education Austin.

Austin ISD approved a 7 percent pay increase for certified teachers and a $4 pay increase for hourly employees.

And for a second year in a row, Del Valle ISD approved a 6 percent pay increase for all salary employees.

"Our raises over the past several years set DVISD apart and make it a destination district for educators and staff across the state," said Del Valle ISD superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle.

Round Rock ISD gave the green light to approve teacher salaries to 3 percent for teachers and librarians, and 2 percent for all other employees.

"Our board has been very supportive of all of us, really providing better compensation for our teachers," said Round Rock ISD superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

Round Rock ISD trustees explored calling for voter approval tax rate election for November 7, which if approved by voters, Round Rock ISD employees could see an addition pay increase.