Some experiencing long lines, delays as early voting gets underway

Early voting is underway and a record 97% of Travis County citizens, about 850,000 people, are registered to vote. With more than two weeks to vote early, Texans have plenty of time to cast their ballots.

To accommodate all those voters, Travis County has 37 polling places which is the most the county has ever had in any election.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says she expects today to have the highest turnout. Voters should expect to see some lines as Travis County implements COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

All early voting locations require a mask and social distancing and personal protective equipment will be available to voters so they don't have to touch anything inside the polling place.

If you applied for a ballot by mail, the Travis County Clerk's Office says those have a 48-hour turnaround. The designated mail-in ballot drop-off location on Airport Boulevard has seen steady traffic officials say.

Election officials are encouraging people to vote early so they can avoid the expected even longer lines on Election Day on November 3.

To cast a ballot you'll need to provide one of seven forms of identification:

Driver's license

Election identification certificate

Personal identification card

Concealed handgun's license (CHL)

Military identification card

Citizenship certificate

Passport

If you don't have any of those you'll need to present a government document with your name and address on it like a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or birth certificate.

If you live in rural areas of Travis County, you can get a free ride to the polls. You can schedule a ride 24-hours in advance by calling 512-478-RIDE (7433) and just let them know you that you wish to travel to a polling location.

Early voting runs through October 30 and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23. For more information, you can go here.

