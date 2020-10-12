Travis County prepares for high turnout with 37 early voting polls 

Voters should not have any trouble finding a polling place to cast a ballot early in this election. Travis County has 37 early voting polling locations.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir expects Tuesday to have the highest turnout with more than two weeks to vote early. Voters still see some lines, as Travis County implements COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“All the early voting locations require a mask, we do social distancing and we offer the voters personal protective equipment so they don’t have to ever touch anything inside the polling place,” said DeBeauvoir. “We want to keep this as safe as possible for all of our voters.”

Advertisement

Grocery stores will not be utilized like years past but as always voters can see wait times online. If you applied for a ballot by mail, DeBeauvoir said voters should expect a 48-hour turnaround in processing.

RELATED: What a trip to the polls in Travis County will look like during a pandemic

“We have processed 78,000 requests for ballots by mail, of that we have mailed out 74,000,” said DeBeauvoir.“The sooner we can get ballots, the better. We will be able to get voters a complete picture on election night. We won’t be finished but more is better.“

The designated mail-in ballot drop-off location has also seen steady traffic.

Early voting is from October 13-30. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23rd and Election Day is November 3rd.

RELATED: Texas counties limited to one ballot drop-off location, again

For a complete list of early polling locations click here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2020 ELECTION

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.