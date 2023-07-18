Burnt human remains found in Kyle; Hays County deputies investigating
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in the death of a man in Kyle.
Investigators say someone found burnt human remains on their property in the 400 block of Running Bull Lane on July 10.
An autopsy was conducted and the remains were identified as that of 20-year-old Valentine Castro.
Officials say the results of the autopsy are still pending, and they are still investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Castro's death.
Detectives are asking the public to come forward if anyone has any information by contacting Detective David Maddocks with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-749-1186 or David.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.