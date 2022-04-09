10 Sorenson Communications employees among those injured in Barton Springs Road crash

Language service provider Sorenson Communications says that 10 of its employees were involved in Friday night's major crash on Barton Springs Road.

In a release posted on their website, the company said its employees were in Austin to prepare to attend a DeafNation Expo.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with those in the Sorenson family who sustained injuries and with those impacted by the event," said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez in a statement. "We continue to support them on their road to recovery and healing."

ATCEMS said around 8:18 p.m., they received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash at 1800 Barton Springs Road. Austin police said it was a T-bone collision. As one vehicle crashed into the other, it was pushed into a food truck in the area where the Sorenson employees had gathered.

The company says its injured employees were transported to two local hospitals and treated for varying degrees of serious injuries.

Founded in 2003, Sorenson says it is the world's leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, offering caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services.

Sorenson was also one of the sponsors of the DeafNation Expo held Saturday at the Palmer Events Center.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

11 people injured following crash on Barton Springs Road, ATCEMS says

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter