South Austin shooting leaves 1 person dead

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Austin.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 20 at the intersection of South 1st and Oltorf.

Police say they received calls about shots fired and a person on the ground. When officers arrived they found an injured Hispanic man who died at the scene.

Officials say they believe there was a disturbance of some kind outside a gas station in the area before the shooting.

It's not clear what the motive of the shooting was or how everyone involved is connected.

Police say at least one suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle.

If you know anything you're asked to contact APD.