South Carolina man pleads guilty to providing material support to ISIS

A South Carolina man pled guilty in San Antonio this week to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

According to the US Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Kristopher Sean Matthews, also known as Ali Jibreel, admitted that since last May, he had conspired with 22-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, also known as Abdur Rahim, of Cost, Texas, to provide services to ISIS.

The two administered an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology; collected, generated, and disseminated pro-ISIS propaganda; and disseminated firearms training materials and bombmaking instructions to each other and to other members of the chat group and others, according to the US Attorney's office.

Matthews faces up to 20 years in federal prison. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing scheduled for March, says the US Attorney's office.

Molina and Matthews were charged in October with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and one substantive count of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, says the US Attorney's office.

Molina, who remains in federal custody, faces up to 40 years in federal prison upon conviction.

