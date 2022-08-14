Motorcyclist rescued after being pinned under vehicle on South Congress

A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle on South Congress Sunday morning.

ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews were called out at 11:10 a.m. August 14 to the scene at South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street where the motorcyclist was pinned under the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was extricated and declared a trauma alert. They were transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area.