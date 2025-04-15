South Congress toy store relocates from strip voluntarily

The Brief Another staple store on South Congress is leaving Monkey See, Monkey Do! will close its South Congress location and relocate voluntarily The business is one of several stores to leave South Congress in the last year



A staple toy store that has been in business for decades on South Congress is packing up and moving.

Monkey See, Monkey Do! will close its doors to customers at the end of the month.

It is one of several stores to leave the South Congress strip in the last year.

Another business leaves South Congress

What they're saying:

"The move has been in the works for just about two years now. We just stepped back and wanted to see really what the best thing for us would be to do as we witness South Congress undergoing more and more changes," says Monkey see, Monkey Do! Owner, Brandon Hodge.

Monkey See Monkey Do is a toy store on South Congress that carries unique collectible art and toys for all ages.

The owner, Brandon Hodge, has been at the location for two decades and has watched the strip evolve.

"We've had a lot of friends down here over the years that have come and gone. And there certainly has been a demographic shift down here, not only with the types of businesses, but with the customers as well. So, we want to head to a part of town where we feel like our loyal customers can both reach us more easily and as well as give us a new crowd to cater to," says Hodge.

RELATED STORIES:

The owner says the relocation to the new building located at South Lamar and Menchaca was voluntary.

"This wasn't initiated by our landlords. Again, they helped us find this location, knowing that they didn't have anyone to come in behind us just yet, so this is a move on our terms. We're really looking forward to the natural light of this new location on South Lamar, as well as tons of free parking there. And the space itself is not only larger, it's going to give us a lot of new opportunities to explore new types of displays and everything," says Hodge.

The South Congress location will close on April 27 and reopen at the new location on Friday, May 2.

Dig deeper:

In 2023, the clothing boutique Maya Star left after 28 years in business.

Last year, antique seller Mi Casa Gallery relocated after 28 years of service and new retailers moved in.

Local perspective:

One shopper had mixed emotions about the move.

"If I lived in this neighborhood, I think I’d be really angry about it because I like when things are walking distance, but I mean, I feel like it would be a cool upgrade," says shopper Bruno Wartofsky.