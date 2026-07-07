South Texas hospital under investigation by state for alleged 'birth tourism' scheme

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas health officials to investigate Mission Regional Medical Center over allegations it marketed childbirth services to foreign nationals. Abbott says the hospital may have promoted "birth packages" tied to so-called birth tourism and directed any violations be referred for civil or criminal action. Mission Regional Medical Center denies supporting unlawful activity, says the marketing materials are no longer in use, and pledges to cooperate with investigators.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to investigate a hospital in Mission, Texas, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The investigation stems from allegations that the hospital marketed childbirth services to foreign nationals a part of an effort to profit from so-called birth tourism.

Probe into Mission Regional Medical Center

What we know:

Abbott directed HHSC to immediately examine whether the Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas, violated state law or contractual obligations by advertising "birth packages in South Texas" in foreign countries, in an effort to attract expectant mothers seeking to give birth in the United States.

Under Abbott's directive, HHSC must refer any violations it finds to the office of the Texas Attorney General for potential civil enforcement and to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal charges. The agency was also instructed to pursue administrative sanctions and penalties against the South Texas hospital if warranted.

Allegations of exploiting 'birth packages'

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Dig deeper:

In a letter to HHSC Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth, Abbott said the investigation centers on reports that Mission Regional Medical Center advertised "birth packages in South Texas" in foreign countries and targeted foreign nationals in an apparent effort to profit from birth tourism.

What they're saying:

The governor said the practice is intended to help secure U.S. citizenship for children born in the country. Abbott alleges that thousands of foreign nationals travel to the United States, under false pretenses, to give birth and obtain citizenship for their children.

"Birth tourism is an illegal practice that exploits the extraordinary hospitality that the United States and Texas offer to millions of foreign travelers each year."

Mission Regional Medical Center's statement

The other side:

A representative at Mission Regional Medical Center stated that they do not support or facilitate any unlawful activity.

Statement provided by a Mission Regional Medical Center official:

"Mission Regional Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare and expanding access to care for the communities we serve. Like hospitals across the country and throughout the region, we share information about the healthcare services we provide. We do not support or facilitate any unlawful activity and work to comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. The marketing materials regarding maternity services are no longer in use due to any unintended misunderstanding. We intend to work cooperatively and transparently with local and state officials. Our focus remains on delivering safe, high-quality care to every patient who seeks our services."

Future Texas legislation

Big picture view:

Abbott said he plans to work with state lawmakers during the next legislative session to strengthen Texas law and eliminate the practice. Federal authorities have previously prosecuted businesses that arranged birth tourism schemes involving visa fraud and other offenses.

Federal law still grants U.S. citizenship to nearly all children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' immigration status, under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.