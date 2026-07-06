Cruz would get ‘100%’ of votes if nominated to Supreme Court, Trump says

The Brief President Donald Trump sang the praises of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during a news conference in the Oval Office on Monday. While rolling out his so-called "Trump accounts," the president said Cruz is the only person he could nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court and get all 100 senators to vote for him. Trump called Cruz a "tough competitor" turned "friend."



President Donald Trump lauded Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during an Oval Office news conference Monday.

What we know:

The president was speaking to reporters after rolling out his so-called "Trump accounts," when he started speaking about Cruz, who was in attendance.

Cruz smiled and nodded as Trump talked about their competition on the campaign trail that has since led to them becoming "great friends."

"He’s done a wonderful job as a senator – highly respected," Trump said.

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What they're saying:

Trump then called Cruz "a brilliant lawyer" and brought up the prospect of Cruz’s name being put forward if a vacancy opens on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president said he would nominate Cruz if he thought he’d have a hard time getting someone through the Senate’s confirmation process, calling him "a guarantee."

"He’s the only one I can think of that’s going to get 100 votes," Trump said. All Republicans will vote for him. All Democrats will vote for him, cause they want to get him the hell out of the Senate."

The backstory:

Trump has filled three of the last four vacancies on the court, leading to a conservative majority.

That majority has led to rulings against abortion rights and trans athletes, but it has also led to an expansion of presidential power. However, the court has also delivered blows to Trump’s agenda with rulings that upheld birthright citizenship and struck down his sweeping use of tariffs.

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While there are no openings at present, a recently retracted media report fueled speculation that a conservative justice may be planning an exit soon.