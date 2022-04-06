Southeast Austin crash leaves 1 person dead

One person has died after a crash in southeast Austin. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 5 on FM 812 near Highway 183.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash involved only one vehicle and that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash and details about the victim have not been released at this time.

