New indoor music venue breaks ground in Southeast Austin

The Brief A new indoor music venue broke ground in Southeast Austin It is located at the Northeast corner of East Riverside Drive and Crossing Place The venue is expected to be complete by early 2027



Austin is known as the Live Music Capital of the World, and an exciting development is only going to add to that title.

City leaders, organizers, and the movers and shakers who are helping to make this all happen gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A state-of-the-art indoor music venue is coming to Southeast Austin with a 4,000-seat capacity, AC, luxury suites, and more. The site is designed to cater to mid-sized events. It is purpose-built for concerts but will host a variety of functions.

The 65,000-square-foot facility will enhance Austin's live music and cultural scene while investing in the future of the Riverside corridor.

The building sits on top of the 109-acre mixed-use development.

What they're saying:

"Even with all the venues and festivals that we're lucky to have here in Austin, we've been missing something; a true mid-sized indoor venue, and that is exactly what AEG Presents is building right here," said Austin City Councilmember Jose Velasquez.

"It's also just going to be a club slash wedding venue slash private events, corporate events, it's going to be awesome," said Robin Phillips, Vice President of Southwest Region of AEG Presents.

"This really isn't just about building a music venue, it's about building community," said COO of AEG Presents Shawn Trell. "We are thrilled to be a part of this neighborhood and so excited to be a part of the growth and the future."

"When I saw this location and just saw the plans for the future development, and just, I love where it is, just south of the lake, and you know, Riverside has a lot of history," said Phillips.

"It's going to host artists that actually look like Austin, sound like Austin, and feel like Austin," said Velasquez. "This venue is also going to help create jobs, attract visitors, and be a beacon for live music in District 3 and for the city."

What's next:

The venue is expected to be complete by early 2027.