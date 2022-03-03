Space X rocket backs up traffic in Johnson City, Texas

article

The Johnson City, Texas Police Department says a Space X rocket backed up traffic at the intersection of 290 and 281 in Johnson City.

Police posted about the large oversized load causing issues at around 9 a.m. on Facebook.

Officials with the city responded to a comment that the rocket was headed towards Marble Falls.

