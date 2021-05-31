SpaceX completes launch for resupply mission to space station

SpaceX has successfully launched its second cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

At 1:29 p.m. EST Thursday, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. It will carry more supplies to the International Space Station.

RELATED: What's next? SpaceX private flight, Crew-3, Artemis mission, more

A brand-new Falcon 9 booster was said to have been used on Thursday. SpaceX typically lands and reuses its rockets. This one will be refurbished and used to launch the next crew mission in October.

The supplies are expected to arrive at the International Space Station on Saturday morning. Some of the items reportedly include solar panels, food, and electronics. The panels will be used to upgrade the station's power capabilities over the summer.

SpaceX currently has four astronauts at the International Space Station. They are part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission and will spend about six months in space. They arrived there on April 24th and will depart just one week after the SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The next SpaceX launch will be on Sunday, June 6, at 12:26 a.m. EDT.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.