Spinach sold in 7 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

Fresh Express is recalling some bagged spinach over concerns that it may be contaminated with listeria.

The voluntary recall affects 8-ounce bags of Fresh Express Spinach and 9-ounce bags of Publix Spinach that were distributed to retailers in seven states, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture tested a "randomly selected" package of spinach as part of its routine sampling activities and received a positive result for the bacteria, the recall notice said.

Both the recalled Fresh Express Spinach and Publix Spinach bags have the product code "G332."

The affected Fresh Express Spinach packages have the UPC "0 71279 13204 4" and a Dec. 15 expiration date. The Publix Spinach bags have the UPC "0 41415 00886 1" and an expiration date of Dec. 14.

"Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventories," the recall notice said. "In the event customers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed."

Affected Fresh Express Spinach bags were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia. The affected Publix Spinach bags were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Eating food that has listeria bacteria in it can lead to listeriosis, an infection "most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the FDA.

Fresh Express has not learned of any instances of the recalled products causing people to get sick to date, the recall notice said.

Consumers can get their money back from Fresh Express or the retailer where they obtained the recalled spinach, according to the recall notice.

Fresh Express and Publix did not respond to requests for comment.

