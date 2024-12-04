Here's how to see your Spotify Wrapped

article

The much-anticipated Spotify Wrapped is out now!

The yearly breakdown of music and podcast listening habits for Spotify users is available and starting to pop up on social media feeds.

The annual feature provides a personalized recap of your most-listened-to songs, artists, genres, and podcasts. It also reveals how much music you listened to and your ranking among fans of your top artist.

A highlight of Spotify Wrapped is the custom playlist of your top 100 songs from the year.

How to See Spotify Wrapped 2024

While some see their Spotify Wrapped as soon as they open the streaming app, others need to give it a bit of a kick.

The service has a QR code you scan that will take you directly to your Wrapped.

You can scan the QR code in the image above or go to spotify.com/wrapped.

If you’re logged into your account, the website will take you directly to your 2024 listening slideshow.

You can also look for the "Wrapped" icon on the Spotify app, which appears as a button on a banner in the app.

You also may be able to find it by searching "Wrapped" within the app.