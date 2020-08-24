"Spread Kindness, not COVID" says Austin after attacks on park rangers

In light of recent attacks on park rangers in Austin, the city is asking residents to "Spread Kindness, not COVID."

Due to COVID-19, the Austin Parks & Recreation Department has made operational modifications, including closures, reservation systems, and social distancing, and park rangers and park monitors have been working to share safety messages about these modifications with visitors, according to the city.

The city says that since March, Austin park rangers and park monitors have been assaulted both physically and verbally on at least six different occasions, including being yelled and cursed at, pushed into the lake, threatened with weapons, punched, and pushed to the ground.

The city explained in a release that park rangers are trained staff who act as ambassadors to Austin’s park system, not commissioned peace officers and do not carry weapons. Park monitors are temporarily reassigned staff members due to closures within their City divisions who are there to support park rangers by checking reservations, explaining health and safety guidelines, and offering basic park information to visitors.

“It takes a toll on individuals trying to share an educational message, to be personally attacked both verbally and physically,” said Amanda Ross, PARD Division Manager for Natural Resources. “These employees are there to assist the public, not become an outlet for their frustration."

Travis County Parks has also made modifications to their operations but says they haven’t experienced incidents like the City has.

“We understand it can be frustrating when Travis County Parks have to close once they reach capacity, but we have these measures in place to ensure everyone’s well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charles Bergh, Travis County Parks Director. “Please know that our hard-working staff is there to help you enjoy Travis County parks safely and whenever possible. In return, we ask that you do your part by wearing face coverings when needed and staying six feet from one another as much as possible to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

