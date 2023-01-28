Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas.

Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.

Josiah Pearson (Comal County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" and 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, maroon button-up shirt, black T-shirt, blue jeans and orange shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe Pearson's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.