St. David's Women's Center of Texas celebrates new expansion

As Austin continues to grow, so does St. David's Women's Center of Texas, and the level of care at the center is reaching new heights.

Four new floors have been completed and will be open for patients starting July 31.

"We had a recession and as a consequence, they only built three of the floors for this building that were originally designed to have seven," said Dr. Mark Akin, OB/GYN. "Not only are we getting more beds, but we're getting larger rooms and a more sophisticated quality facility."

Earlier this month, FOX 7 got a look at the expanded NICU.

Friday’s tour featured the second and final phase of the facility’s expansion.

The new floors feature four C-section operating rooms, 36 labor and delivery beds, 24 antepartum beds and four birthing suites.

"Many of these women have very complicated pregnancies and require a long stay in the hospital in order to be close by all of the medical necessities should they have an emergency, and so that's what our antepartum units are meant for," said Dr. Kimberly DeStefano, medical director of maternal fetal medicine. "We also have something unique in that our nurses cross-trained in the ICU and are able to care for a lot of patients that otherwise would not be able to remain on the women's services units."

The birthing suites offer the option for hydrotherapy while in labor.

"This does not exist anywhere else in town or really within a two-hour drive from here," said Jessica Good, a certified nurse midwife.

It’s estimated that more than 10,000 babies will be delivered at St. David’s Women’s Center of Texas in 2023.

Construction for the $121 million renovation and expansion began in August of 2021.

Construction on a new parking garage at St. David's North Austin Medical Center is scheduled to begin in 2024.