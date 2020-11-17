St. Pete man struggling to care for family wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

article

A 67-year-old man in St. Pete received an early Christmas present: a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says Albert Pike claimed a $1 million top prize after buying a $30 ticket for "THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000" Scratch-Off game.

Pike chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Before winning, Pike was facing some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family, he told the Florida Lottery.

"When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn't believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn't have to worry about how to pay for the things we need," he said.

He purchased his winning ticket from Publix at 1075 Pasadena Avenue South in South Pasadena.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.