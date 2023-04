Austin police are investigating a stabbing on a CapMetro bus.

Police say the call came in after 1:45 a.m. Friday about a disturbance on a bus near North Lamar and West 5th Street in Downtown Austin.

When officers showed up they found a person with a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The officers found a suspect a few blocks away. He was arrested and taken to the Travis County Jail.