Jury acquits man accused of murdering Travis County constable's son
AUSTIN, Texas - A Travis County jury has acquitted a man accused of murdering a constable's son.
In May 2023, 52-year-old Stacey Easley was indicted for the March 2023 shooting death of Johnny Edmonson.
Edmonson is the son of Travis County Precinct One Constable Tonya Nixon.
According to arrest paperwork, a witness told police Easley shot Edmonson in a domestic disturbance.
Jury selection in this case began Monday, March 25 with testimony taking place throughout the week. On Thursday, the jury deliberated and returned a not guilty verdict.
In a statement, Travis County DA Jose Garza thanked the jury and expressed sympathy for Edmonson's family.