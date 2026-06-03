Family of Austin man who was killed in drunk driving crash warns of dangers

The Brief Stanley Chun, 34, was killed the day before Father's Day in 2024 Stanley and his family were driving home from getting dinner on RM 2769, a winding road near Lake Travis last year, when they were hit by a drunk driver Now, his family is reminding people of the dangers of drunk driving



Nearly one year has passed since a man was killed by a drunk driver near Lake Travis.

His family is reminding people of the dangers of drunk driving as they continue to grieve.

What they're saying:

Stanley Chun, 34, lost his life on June 14, 2025, the day before Father's Day.

"I don't know how I will face this year's Father's Day. It's really hard," Jean Chun, Stanley's mother, said.

"This past year has been so incredibly hard and nobody else knows why it's hard for me or why it might be hard for his mom or his dad," Maria Chun, Stanley's wife, said. "I feel like it's isolating. Grief is very isolating."

Stanley, Maria, their son Harper, and Stanley's parents were driving home from getting dinner on RM 2769, a winding road near Lake Travis last year. They were hit by a drunk driver.

"How sad is it to think that we're going to go have dinner as a family at In-and-Out. And because we decided to go out on a Saturday night and have dinner together, my husband is dead," Maria said.

Everyone else in the car was injured.

Harper is now three-years-old, wondering where his father is. Stanley is missing out on milestones, like Harper's first school photos.

"His dad won't be able to see those, the one person that I would want to show those school photos to, and I can't share that moment with my husband," Maria said.

Stanley's family says he led a good life and put a lot of energy into everything he did.

"My son's dead. He was my only son. He was more precious than my whole life. He was everything," Jean said. "He's gone. I literally live in hell every day. I don't have any meaning to keep my life almost every day."

Court records show the defendant, Jonathan Medellin Hopper, is facing six charges, including intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stanley Chun

Last week, there was a pre-trial hearing. The judge ordered him to continue with alcohol monitoring devices.

"He requested that he no longer have to use those things, and that request was denied," Maria said.

Prosecutors and the defense have not come to an agreement, so there will be another hearing.

"The DA has made it very clear that probation is not available to him, it's not on the table. He was told the last hearing to come back with a sentence offer, and he did not do that," Maria said.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 13.

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"We're hoping that the defendant is held accountable and goes to jail for the maximum amount of time," Maria said.

Stanley's family is reminding others just how devastating drunk driving can be.

"It's really important that everybody knows how serious drunk driving is, and please just think twice. Even before you're going out, if you know you're going to be drinking, make a plan to get home safe," Maria said. "If God forbid that driver hits another family, it's going to affect that family and everybody who loves that family. It ruins lives. It's inexcusable," Maria said.

"Please don't drive under the influence. I don't want it to happen to another family or another mom like me," Jean said.

FOX 7 reached out to Medellin Hopper's attorney. If a response is received, it will be added to this article. Stanley's family also wants to thank everyone who has supported them throughout this process, including the prosecutors, counselors, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.