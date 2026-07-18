Lake Travis hits 100% capacity for the first time in seven years as Texas floods recede

The Brief A massive five-day storm dropped historic rain across Central Texas, pushing Lake Travis to maximum capacity for the first time since 2019. While the rainfall has ended, a flood warning remains in effect for the Llano River through Sunday evening as runoff continues to move through the system. The region is shifting back to a typical July pattern, with temperatures climbing into the 90s accompanied by oppressive, high humidity.



A stubborn weather system that brought dramatic flooding and unseasonably cool temperatures to Central Texas this week is finally pulling away, leaving Lake Travis completely full for the first time in seven years.

By the numbers:

The deluge dropped historic amounts of water across the region over a five-day period. Mason recorded nearly 7 inches of rain, Fredericksburg saw almost 6 inches, and La Grange picked up nearly 4.5 inches. On Wednesday alone, Austin recorded more than 1.25 inches of rainfall.

Lake Travis Reaches 100%

The massive runoff pushed Lake Travis to 100% capacity, a milestone the reservoir has not reached since 2019.

While the rain has largely stopped, a flood warning remains in effect along the Llano River until Sunday evening as water continues to move through the system.

The heavy rainfall and thick cloud cover created a rare July weather anomaly earlier in the week, keeping afternoon high temperatures capped in the 70s for a couple of days.

Things are starting to get back into that typical summer pattern. That warming trend is going to continue day after day.

Return of Summer Heat

As the low-pressure system moves further west, a ridge of high pressure will take control of the region, drying things out and introducing a "copy and paste" forecast of morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.

Saturday will see temperatures climb into the lower 90s, though some western areas under lingering cloud cover may stay in the upper 80s. There is a slim 10% chance on the board of isolated morning sprinkles.

While Austin has only hit triple digits once so far this year, and temperatures over the next week will remain near or slightly below the seasonal average of the mid-90s, high humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Humidity levels will reach the "oppressive" and "super sticky" category, urging residents returning to outdoor activities to stay hydrated and practice heat safety.