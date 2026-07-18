Local animal shelter rescues 17 pets from Texas flooding

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The Brief Austin Pets Alive disaster teams rescued 17 pets from flooded homes and yards near Crystal City after an evacuated neighborhood was overtaken by rapidly rising water. The nonprofit has taken in scores of animals from multiple flooded South Texas counties, stretching resources by placing 68 dogs into just 42 available kennels. The total extent of the regional storm damage remains unclear as the organization seeks immediate community donations, volunteers, and foster homes to help.



A local nonprofit animal shelter says its crews have rescued pets from floodwaters in South Texas and moved hundreds more animals through its shelter as the nonprofit continues responding to widespread flooding across the region.

The organization, Austin Pets Alive, said volunteers and staff entered an evacuated neighborhood near Crystal City on Friday night after families were forced to leave their pets behind while escaping rapidly rising floodwaters.

Overnight animal rescue operations in Crystal City

What we know:

Austin Pets Alive said disaster response teams rescued 17 pets from flooded homes after learning an entire neighborhood had been evacuated. Families made it out safely but were unable to take their animals because of dangerous conditions.

With assistance from the local fire department, crews spent about an hour searching for a safe route into the neighborhood before beginning rescue operations around 7 p.m. Friday.

Volunteers searched homes and yards for hours, rescuing dogs from partially submerged kennels and cats trapped inside flooded structures.

Among the rescues was a severely dehydrated kitten discovered inside a birdcage in a flooded shed. The kitten received emergency treatment before being transported to safety, according to the organization.

Crews remained at the scene until about 1 a.m. on Saturday providing emergency medical care to the rescued animals.

Regional flood crisis swamps Texas

What they're saying:

The overnight operation is part of a larger disaster response stretching across South Central Texas.

Chelsea Riseman, Austin Pets Alive's dog behavior program director, said the organization's first priority during disasters is helping local shelters make room for displaced pets.

"We partner with those shelters to remove all the animals who were already there," Riseman said. "That clears space for these shelters to intake all the animals who are displaced, which will allow for their owners to find them and for reunification to happen."

Since flooding began, the organization has deployed staff, volunteers and transport teams to Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde and Zavala counties, along with communities including Boerne, San Antonio and Hondo.

In addition to rescuing stranded animals, teams have been delivering pet food and supplies to affected communities, helping reunite lost pets with owners and providing temporary foster care for families displaced by flooding.

On Saturday, Riseman said she was traveling between Batesville and La Pryor delivering supplies to a community relief hub before picking up an injured dog found with an embedded collar for emergency veterinary treatment.

Hundreds of animals taken in

Local perspective:

Riseman said about 270 animals have passed through Austin Pets Alive's main shelter since the flooding began, with many quickly placed into foster homes.

"The community has been so amazing," she said. "We could not do any of this without the support of the community."

Earlier in the week, the nonprofit also coordinated an overnight Wings of Rescue flight from San Marcos to Utah in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society to relocate animals and free additional shelter space.

The organization also completed the evacuation of the Uvalde animal shelter after Highway 90 reopened, transporting 53 dogs and 12 cats into its care.

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Broader flood response

Big picture view:

Riseman said it's too early to compare this response with last year's flooding but said Austin Pets Alive has become more prepared.

"As soon as we got word that this was going on, we already started talking about, 'Let's look at the flood maps. Let's figure out plans. Let's see who we can get out there,'" she said.

She said first responders understandably focus on rescuing people first, leaving organizations like Austin Pets Alive to help recover pets left behind.

"Pets aren't always able to come when people go back into the shelter, so that's where we're trying to come in and help," Riseman said.

The nonprofit also offers temporary foster placements for pets whose owners have been displaced, allowing families to reclaim their animals once they have stable housing.

How to help

What's next:

Austin Pets Alive is asking for additional foster homes, volunteers and donations to support its flood response.

Riseman also urged pet owners to microchip their animals.

"In situations like this, you can never know," she said. "The easiest way for us to be able to get you right back to your animal is if they have a microchip."

Donations to support flood relief efforts can be made through Austin Pets Alive's website, the organization said.