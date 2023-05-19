Starbucks changes ice cubes for drinks, sparking debate

article

There is a growing debate over Starbucks' most recent change : its ice cubes.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is introducing new machines to select locations this year that make nugget ice instead of cubed ice, and Reddit users felt inclined to weigh in.

The change — albeit very small — is apparently infuriating some customers who claim the new nugget ice melts faster and can even dilute drinks, according to a Reddit thread . Others are ecstatic over the nugget ice, which is less dense than cubed ice.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told FOX Business that its machines — which are part of the company's plans to cut its water footprint in half by 2030 — allow "partners to focus on delivering the Starbucks Experience while hand-crafting the same delicious, high-quality iced beverages our customers have come to expect from Starbucks."

Customers who have tried the nugget ice during testing "had a resoundingly positive response," the spokesperson continued.

The company tested the nugget ice and confirmed that it does not melt faster than Starbucks current ice. Employees are also using the same ice scoop, so the volume of ice per beverage will not change.

Still, the news comes roughly a week after a Reddit user posted a thread asking people their thoughts on the "new special ice." While many users said they loved the ice, some questioned if it would work for coffee.

"I love that ice but it’s terrible for coffee. melts fast and waters down the drink," one Reddit user replied.

Another user commented: "I love this kind of ice but wouldn’t want it for coffee, especially espresso bevs. It seems to melt faster."

Another user argued that "the recipes aren’t built for this type of ice, which will melt a lot faster and dilute the coffee and sweetness" and that "the texture of the frappucinos will also probably be a lot different."

Other users are seemingly thrilled with the update, with one person lamenting, "If Starbucks goes to nugget ice - TAKE ALL OF MY MONEY ALL OF THE TIME."

Another user wrote: "Nugget ice is one of the reasons I switched from Starbucks to Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Turns out I was also anemic. This ice is the best."

