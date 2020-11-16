Starting at $3,399: Serial 1, powered by H-D, reveals 4 eBicycles

Serial 1 Cycle Company, an eBicycle brand formed with Harley-Davidson, unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16 the details of its first portfolio of products.

Pre-ordering is now open for Serial 1 eBicycles which are slated to begin deliveries in early spring 2021.

A news release says Serial 1’s debut lineup spans four pedal-assist eBicycles that target urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The eBicycles include:

MOSH/CTY: 529Wh Battery | 35-105 Mile Range | 48.3 lb Weight | $3,399 MSRP

RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU: 529 Wh Battery | 30-90 Mile Range | 59.5 lb Weight | $4,399 MSRP

RUSH/CTY: 706Wh Battery | 35-115 Miles Range | 59 lb Weight | $4,499 MSRP

RUSH/CTY SPEED: 706Wh Battery | 25-115 Mile Range | 59 lb Weight | $4,999 MSRP

Serial 1 eBicycles are now available for pre-order on Serial1.com and via select Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Serial 1 eBicycles are designed in Milwaukee, and take their name from “Serial Number One,” the nickname for the oldest known Harley-Davidson motorcycle.