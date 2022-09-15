Major roadway improvements underway along E. Stassney in South Austin

article

Major roadway improvements are underway in South Austin and drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through the work zone.

The project is along E. Stassney Lane between Teri Road and Burleson Road and is funded through the voter-approved 2018 Bond. The street is expected to go under a full reconstruction in order to "create a safer, smoother commute for residents."

New shared use paths will also be installed on both sides of the road and the project will also address road deterioration due to recent flooding in the area. When it floods, the existing clay soils tend to shrink and expand. Consequently, the pavement heaves and pumps causing cracks and fissures in the pavement.

The first of three phases recently began construction near Teri Road. This first phase of work is expected to last eight months, while the full project is expected to be complete by next fall.

Localized construction impacts include:

Lane closures: Stassney Lane has been reduced to two lanes along most of the project limits. The street will operate with two lanes (one in each direction) throughout the project.

Sidewalk closures: A portion of the sidewalk along the south side of Stassney Lane has been temporarily closed. Detour signage for pedestrians is posted.

Transit: Select Capital Metro Route 311 bus stops along Stassney Lane will be temporarily relocated during project construction.

Recently, safety for drivers, pedestrians, and the Public Works’ onsite team has been a concern on the road as some drivers have not complied with the speed reduction, rumble strips, and other traffic control measures, says the city. Austin Public Works is urging everyone traveling in the area to watch their speed and stay alert for construction workers and pedestrian traffic.

To learn more about Austin's Road Resurfacing Programs, click here or call 3-1-1.