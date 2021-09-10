State of Texas will now fund virtual learning in public schools

article

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill allowing more students to learn from home.

The bill that was passed by Texas legislators in the second special session goes into effect immediately and funds remote learning through September 2023.

Public school districts in the state can let up to 10% of their students enroll online.

As a safeguard to prevent kids from falling through the cracks, the bill requires schools to have a state accountability rating of a C or higher. Students can also be forced to return to class in-person if their grades drop.

Some districts including the Dallas Independent School District have been offering virtual learning this school year mainly for students under age 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet.

Those districts were handling the cost on their own but will now be reimbursed by the state.

Lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue during the next regular session in 2023.

