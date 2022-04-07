State-of-the-art weather station to monitor skies during USFL games in Birmingham

The USFL kicks off on April 16 and when the Birmingham Stallions take the field against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium, you'll have a front-row seat not only to the action on the field on FOX Sports, but to the real-time weather conditions, thanks to an exclusive partnership with WeatherSTEM and FOX Weather.

Crews with WeatherSTEM installed a new, state-of-the-art weather station on a rooftop just across the street from the field. It's not only going to give you all the weather details of what's happening in downtown Birmingham but specifically what's happening at Protective Stadium during the USFL games.

Luke Hunnewell with WeatherSTEM says the advantage of their weather stations is that they stream weather data in real time.

New WeatherSTEM station installed outside Birmingham's Protective Stadium to monitor conditions during USFL games. (Credit: FOX Weather)

"So, you've got variable wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, rain rate, temperature, humidity, UV, solar radiation -- and also a live streaming camera," Hunnewell said. "We take that information and we combine it with other information such as lightning data and forecasting, and put it on a very powerful platform that's a public website that's for use for all of the public."

The real-time data gives an advantage over viewing just a general weather radar image.

New WeatherSTEM station installed outside Birmingham's Protective Stadium to monitor conditions during USFL games. (Credit: FOX Weather)

"It's extremely valuable versus just a general radar," Hunnewell said. "So not only do you see a computer model of what's coming in, but you actually know in real time if you're actually having flash flooding or if it's just a general warning for the area."

You can monitor all of WeatherSTEM's weather stations on their website . And you can watch the historic inaugural game at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

