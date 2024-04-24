Stephan Sterns charged for murder of Madeline Soto: officials

Stephan Sterns has been charged for the murder of Madeline Soto, nearly two months after the 13-year-old girl's body was found in Osceola County.

Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline Soto's mother Jennifer Soto, was charged with first degree murder, according to Osceola County court records. A grand jury indicted Sterns for the death of Soto on Wednesday, documents show.

Stephan Sterns (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

The indictment said Sterns allegedly killed Soto between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27. Her body was found on March 1. No other details about how Soto died were made immediately clear. The medical examiner's office cited a state statute that prohibits the release of an autopsy report of a minor whose death is related to an act of domestic violence, and the investigation is still ongoing.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said officials are not sure on whether they'll seek the death penalty. He said his office will weigh the decision for the next couple of weeks to make sure they make an "appropriate legal decision."

"The evidence shows an individual that was entrusted to keep Madeline safe made calculated moves to dispose Madeline's belongings and place her body in a wooded area before she was ever reported missing," Holland said during the press conference.

A representative for the State Attorney's Office made it clear that the case was still open and ongoing, and a lot of the facts of the case could not be made public until Sterns and his attorney participate in discovery.

"This is not over," he said, adding that as of right now, the only person being charged is Sterns. That could change, however, as the investigation evolves.

It also remains unclear at this time if Soto's family is cooperating with the investigation, as that information is part of the ongoing case.

He remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail after he was arrested Feb. 28 on unrelated charges after he voluntarily turned his phone over to law enforcement during the search for his girlfriend's daughter, including sexual battery and possession of child sex abuse material. The night of his arrest, the Orange County Sheriff's Office named him the "prime suspect" in Madeline Soto's disappearance.

Then on March 12, the State Attorney's Office announced they had filed 60 additional charges against Sterns. He was charged with eight counts of sexual battery of a child under 12, five counts of sexual battery with a child aged 12 to 18, seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and 40 counts of unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child (10 or more images).

"We appreciate the efforts of our partners in the State Attorney’s Office in assisting with seeking justice for Madeline," said Kissimmee Chief of Police Betty Holland. "With this being a complex case with many facets, our work is not done, and we are continuing our investigation into the timeline leading up to Madeline's death."

A date was set for Sterns' trial after it was announced he was facing 60 additional charges. It was originally scheduled for May 13, but he was granted a continuance on the morning of April 24. A pre-trial hearing is set for July 10, followed by a rescheduled jury trial on Aug. 19, court records show.

According to the State Attorney's Office, sexual battery on a child under 12 is a capital felony and is punishable by life in prison if convicted. His other charges carry sentences of up to life in prison, or up to 15 years in prison for each count.

Madeline Soto was reportedly last seen on the morning of Feb. 26, officials said. Sterns is said to have dropped her off at school that day, but Orange County Sheriff John Mina said she never made it. It's believed that Madeline Soto was actually dead already on Monday morning, and Sterns allegedly moved her body after disposing of her backpack and school-issued laptop in a dumpster in Kissimmee.

Madeline Soto's body was found on the afternoon of March 1 off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County, officials said. Soto was found in this area – where Sterns was last seen possibly changing a flat tire on Monday afternoon – wearing clothing similar to what she was last seen in.

"At 8:19, we have evidence that shows Stephan Sterns returning to the complex, and Madeline was visible in that vehicle," Sheriff Mina said during a press conference last week. "We believe she was already dead at that time."

Since Sterns' arrest, he has not spoken to law enforcement about his alleged involvement, Sheriff Mina said.