Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for murder after shooting, killing victim in North Austin

By
Published  November 26, 2024 2:47pm CST
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

Steven Rippley, 39

The Brief

    • Man arrested for murder after deadly North Austin shooting
    • The shooter called 911 saying he shot the victim under a bridge
    • Shooter claims the victim threatened him with a rock

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing another man in North Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Monday, Nov. 25, around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1212 W Parmer Lane. The caller, later identified as 39-year-old Steven Rippley, said he shot someone under the bridge.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: Man killed in North Austin deadly shooting; person of interest detained

Man shot, killed in North Austin

One person was detained after a deadly shooting in North Austin, the Austin Police Department said.

The investigation showed Rippley had a history with the victim, which appeared to be an ongoing feud. Rippley claimed the victim had threatened him with a rock in his hand, then he shot the victim multiple times.

Rippley was arrested for murder and booked into the Travis County Jail.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department