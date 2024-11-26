Man arrested for murder after shooting, killing victim in North Austin

article

The Brief Man arrested for murder after deadly North Austin shooting The shooter called 911 saying he shot the victim under a bridge Shooter claims the victim threatened him with a rock



A man was arrested for shooting and killing another man in North Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Monday, Nov. 25, around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1212 W Parmer Lane. The caller, later identified as 39-year-old Steven Rippley, said he shot someone under the bridge.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation showed Rippley had a history with the victim, which appeared to be an ongoing feud. Rippley claimed the victim had threatened him with a rock in his hand, then he shot the victim multiple times.

Rippley was arrested for murder and booked into the Travis County Jail.