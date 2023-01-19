Suspects steal $30K of rebar from San Marcos construction site: police

Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in stealing thousands of dollars' worth of rebar from a San Marcos construction site.

On Christmas Day, unknown suspects stole rebar, valued at around $30,000 from the site with a semi-truck and two trucks acting as lookouts.

The semi is possible an early 2000s Volvo VNL64T630 which is missing the right portion of its front bumper. The trailer had rebar on it prior to its arrival, possibly indicating prior thefts in other jurisdictions, officials say.

A black lowered Chevrolet Silverado and a white Ford F series accompanied the semi.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the suspects, or their whereabouts is asked to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.