Stolen U-Haul truck used to steal $60K-plus in e-bikes: New Braunfels police

New Braunfels police are looking for suspects who stole a U-Haul truck, then used it to steal over $60,000 in e-bikes and batteries.

NBPD says that on Oct. 25 at 2:30 a.m., suspects broke into and stole multiple e-bikes and batteries at the Pedego Bikes in the 600 block of South Seguin Avenue.

Surveillance photos from the store show the U-Haul truck being used in the burglary and one of the suspects inside the store.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Surveillance video shows a suspect inside the Pedego E-Bikes store (New Braunfels Police Department)

The U-Haul was stolen from the U-Box at U-Haul store in the 900 block of I-35 South in New Braunfels.

The truck features U-Haul’s Venture Across America design #135 which depicts a firefly from Indiana. The photos below show the design and truck which has the Arizona license plate AE-37747.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the stolen U-Haul truck (New Braunfels Police Department)

Anyone with information about the truck or the suspects is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" app.