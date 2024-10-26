Threatening flyers found on political signs in San Marcos: police

The Brief San Marcos police are investigating reports of threatening flyers on political signs SMPD says they have received 2 reports If you find a flyer like this on your signs, you're advised to not remove it and call SMPD



San Marcos police are investigating reports of threatening flyers found on political signs around the city.

In an Oct. 26 Facebook post, SMPD says they have received two reports of threatening flyers being attached to political signs.

Attached to the post was the photo below of a flyer targeting Kamala Harris supporters and threatening them with IRS tax audits "going all the way back to your very first tax return" if former President Donald Trump wins in November.

SMPD says they are actively investigating these reports and are working to identify those responsible.

The police department adds that if you find such a flyer on a sign in your yard, you should not remove it. Instead, you are instructed to call SMPD and officers will come to remove the flyer themselves.