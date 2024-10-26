Eanes ISD employee charged with improperly using district credit cards

The Source Kelly Ballengee was charged with credit card abuse following an investigation by Eanes ISD PD The charges stem from alleged fraudulent use of district credit cards, including purchases made for personal gain Ballengee was the administrative assistant at Hill Country Middle School but has since been fired



An Eanes ISD employee is facing accusations of improperly using district credit cards.

Kelly Ballengee has been charged with credit card abuse, a state-jail felony, after an investigation by the Eanes ISD Police Department following concerns brought forward by the district's finance office.

The charges stem from alleged fraudulent use of district credit cards, including purchases made for personal gain, says Eanes ISD.

Ballengee was the administrative assistant at Hill Country Middle School but has since been fired, according to the district.

Eanes ISD says the investigation is ongoing and Eanes ISD PD is working with the Travis County District Attorney's Office. There may also be additional charges filed depending on the investigation.

The district is also reviewing and strengthening its credit card protocols and approval processes in light of this case.

Ballengee has a court appearance scheduled for Nov. 15, according to court records.

Read the full letter to Eanes ISD families below:

After a comprehensive internal investigation, Ms. Kelly Ballengee, a Hill Country Middle School administrative assistant, has been arrested and formally charged with Credit Card Abuse. The investigation was initiated by the Eanes ISD Police Department, following concerns brought forward by the District's finance office. The charges to this point stem from fraudulent use of the District’s credit cards, including purchases made for personal gain.

This investigation is ongoing and the Eanes ISD police department is working closely with the Travis County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit. Additional charges may be forthcoming, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

"It is regrettable and sad when a well-known employee of the school district could betray the trust of colleagues, parents and students by stealing from them in such a covert manner," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeff Arnett. "At a time when school districts are trying to address budget shortfalls and booster clubs are working so hard to raise funds, this is truly disheartening."

Eanes ISD takes this matter very seriously and is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the school district. As such, we are currently reviewing and strengthening our credit card protocols and approval processes to prevent any future misuse. We intend to prosecute this case to the fullest extent and seek all restitution possible.

Ms. Ballengee no longer works in Eanes ISD.