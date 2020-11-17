Stony Point HS moves to all-virtual instruction due to COVID cases

Officials at Stony Point High School say that effective immediately the school will temporarily close for on-campus instruction and transition to all-virtual instruction due to the current number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

All those who are determined to be in contact with the individual(s) who tested positive have been identified through contact tracing and notified so they can be tested and monitored for symptoms. Those impacted have also been instructed to self-isolate until certain criteria are met.

All Stony Point High School students will continue learning remotely through Monday, November 30. The campus will reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday, December 1. All extracurricular activities are suspended during this time.

Officials say Round Rock Independent School District worked closely with Williamson County and Cities Health District and Austin Public Health to determine the length of time to close campus in an effort to reduce transmission. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens.

While students are at home, they will continue to receive instruction via Stony Point's learning management system, Schoology. Beginning on Tuesday, November 17, students should log in to Schoology and attend school remotely through November 30. (November 23-27 are student holidays. Students do not need to log in on those days.)

Beginning Tuesday, November 17, all families with students who have been learning in-person will have an opportunity to check out a device to use at home if needed. Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot. Officials say plans for technology distribution are being finalized and more details will be provided as soon as possible.

Follow-up information will also be released soon on how and when to pick up any other personal items needed from campus.

Breakfast and lunch will be served curbside at Stony Point High School for any student 18 and under from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. November 17 - 20 and November 30.

Anyone in the Stony Point High School community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 is asked to notify Amy Triola at amy_triola@roundrockisd.org and campus COVID contact, Carol Wright at carol_wright@roundrockisd.org.

Round Rock ISD says it is monitoring the situation closely and will release details as the situation develops.

