Student fatally stabbed during fight at Santa Rosa high school

A student died after being stabbed during a fight at a Santa Rosa high school on Wednesday morning and another student, a 15-year-old boy, is in custody in connection with his death, authorities said.

Police were notified at 11:11 a.m. of a fight at Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive. Officers responded to the scene within four minutes after the initial reports came in, said police Chief John Cregan at an afternoon news conference.

He said two 16-year-old students, both juniors, entered an art class and engaged in a fight with a freshman student.

A teacher and several teacher's aides were able to break up the fight. However, moments later the fight continued and the freshman student, a 15-year-old boy, pulled out a folding knife and stabbed his two opponents, according to police.

"One of those students received three stab wounds to his upper body. One student received a stab wound to his left hand," said the chief.

The16-year-olds left the classroom and were met by a campus nurse.

Cregan said the students were alert and conscious by the time officers arrived to campus and were able to provide initial statements to police.

The two wounded students were taken to a local hospital where one of them died.

The 15-year-old fled the campus, but was found in a creek bed behind Saint Eugene Cathedral where he was taken into custody.

Cregan said the 16-year-old students weren't assigned to that particular art class where the fight broke out, but the freshman student was.

He said the three students had been involved in previous altercations and that might have been what led up to the deadly incident.