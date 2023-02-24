Student struck, killed in San Marcos CISD middle school parking lot; classes canceled

San Marcos CISD has canceled classes at Goodnight Middle School for the rest of Friday, February 24 after an 11-year-old student was struck by a vehicle in the drop-off lane of the parking lot.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Marcos police.

The district shared on social media shortly after 9 a.m. that the campus was on a hold due to a medical emergency in the parking lot.

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona said the school resource officer and school staff placed the campus on the emergency hold while EMS and first responders were on the scene.

San Marcos police say the school resource officer communicated over the police radio that a vehicle had struck a student in the parking lot.

San Marcos police say the driver of the vehicle has been identified and no charges are expected. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Hays County, and the San Marcos City Marshals Office assisted at the scene.

San Marcos CISD says all Goodnight students are currently being transported to San Marcos High School Student Activity Center behind San Marcos HS.

Parents and guardians can head to the center to pick up their child, says the district. Parents and guardians are advised to follow these steps:

Enter off Rattler Road

Pass the guard shack in the parking lot of San Marcos HS

Stay to the right

Pick up behind the tennis courts

Bus routes will be provided at a later time for bus riders.

The community is asked to avoid the San Marcos High School area while Goodnight students are being reunited with their families.

Read the full letter from Dr. Cardona below:

Dear San Marcos CISD Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to our Rattler Community. Earlier today, a traffic accident occurred at Goodnight Middle School, resulting in a student being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. I am deeply saddened to inform you that our student has passed away.

When the incident occurred, the school resource officer and school staff quickly responded and placed the campus on an emergency hold to keep students and staff safe. The rest of the campus was safe as this situation was an isolated accident that took place. The San Marcos Police Department immediately responded to Goodnight to begin the investigation.

Goodnight MS classes were canceled for the day and students were moved to San Marcos High School to be reunited with their families. Other than Goodnight families, please avoid the San Marcos HS area during the reunification process until regular high school dismissal.

The loss of a student is devastating and we are all grieving together. I wish I had the right words to say, but I do not. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the family and the San Marcos CISD community impacted by this tragic incident. All secondary counselors are on site to assist students and staff during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Michael Cardona

Superintendent of Schools