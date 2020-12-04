Students at elementary school to learn remotely following COVID case

A student at the Presidential Meadows Elementary School in Manor has tested positive for the coronavirus. Other students and staff who were identified to have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive will have to self-quarantine until they have met certain criteria.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our local health officials," Manor ISD explained in a press release. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them."

Beginning Friday, December 4, affected students will receive asynchronous instruction. Then starting Monday, December 7 scholars will receive asynchronous and synchronous instruction until they return to school on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The Manor ISD Operations department took the precaution of closing the classrooms affected to sanitize the area(s)

where this individual spends their day, according to Manor ISD. All other students at Presidential Meadows Elementary School will continue to receive in-person instruction at the campus.

Manor ISD is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely. For any questions or concerns, please visit the district COVID-19 information page for resources that may be helpful while managing illness at home.

