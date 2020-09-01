Students receiving special services begin phasing into Dripping Springs classrooms

Last week Dripping Springs ISD's school board decided students will have the option to begin in-person learning on September 14th. This follows a four week period where students were only attending school remotely.

This week students receiving special services as defined as an individual education program (IEP) began phasing into classrooms.

Last Monday public comments were read by the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees.

"I want to clarify, teachers are amazing and doing their best to keep my child focused but it's impossible behind a screen. In short, e-learning is a detriment to my children and my family unit as a whole," Dripping Springs ISD board president Carrie Fontana Kroll read a comment from a parent out loud during last week's meeting.

Hundreds were submitted but a few dozen were read, many of them in favor of moving forward with the district's original plan to provide an option for students to return to campus September 14th.

On Tuesday Dripping Springs provided FOX 7 Austin with this statement saying,

"Beginning August 31st some students receiving special services as defined in an individual education program or IEP whose parents had indicated that the students would be attending in-person, will come to campus to access their specially designed instruction provided by special education staff. Based on parent response to declaration of intention, about 62% or about 4500 students plan to be sent back in person starting on the 14th."

The district says they're currently in remote learning and teachers are serving all students remotely. As for safety precautions, that was discussed during the meeting last week.

They shared that the district continues weekly calls with the county health department and area superintendents.

