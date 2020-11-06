Students struggling with remote learning must attend in-person under new TEA rule

The Texas Education Agency has a new rule that mandates students who are struggling with remote learning to return to campus.

The rule states a district can require this if a student has a class average of 70 or below. There is flexibility allowing the threshold to go down to a 65 average. The district must notify a parent two weeks before requiring the child to return to campus.

The president of Texas’ chapter of the American Federation of Teachers already sees issues with this plan.

“Should the first thing we should be doing is forcing parents to take kids that are struggling and have them be at risk for their health, or should we look deeper into what's behind this issue? What's going on with the kids, why are they absent? Why are they not doing well?” said Zeph Capo.

Austin ISD said they will not require any students to return to campus due to academic performance or attendance.

