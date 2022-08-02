Summer fun at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio

article

School is about to get underway, but there's still time to book a fun getaway or staycation to enjoy the last few weeks of summer.

One place you can head to is just down the road in San Antonio, La Cantera Resort and Spa.

Inspired by King Ranch in South Texas, La Cantera is considered one of the premiere luxury resorts in the area. It's got nearly 500 rooms, more than 30 boutique-style villas, and overlooks 550 acres of Texas Hill Country.

There's also a destination spa, a championship golf course, and its location means it's easy to explore everything that San Antonio has to offer.